Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking.
The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because of an uninspiring quarterback situation and a dearth of established playmakers, writes NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha.
- "Instead, [they're] … steadily reminding folks how looks really can be deceiving."
Here are a few snippets of what other outlets are saying about the Seahawks after their decisive win over the N.Y. Giants:
- ESPN.com's Brady Henderson says the Seahawks' recent performances makes them legitimate contenders.
- Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, who put the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks in sixth place nationally, said: "The Seahawks made their latest statement in stomping the Giants with their defense and the running game, with only a couple rare mistakes by Tyler Lockett making the game closer than it was."
- "No defense in the league has improved more since the first four weeks of the season than Seattle's," per The Athletic, which ranks the Hawks at No. 9 and calls Smith "the best story in the NFL so far this season."
What's next: The Seahawks next game is on Sunday at 1:05pm against the Cardinals in Arizona.
