Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the Oct. 30 game against the New York Giants. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking.

The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because of an uninspiring quarterback situation and a dearth of established playmakers, writes NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

"Instead, [they're] … steadily reminding folks how looks really can be deceiving."

Here are a few snippets of what other outlets are saying about the Seahawks after their decisive win over the N.Y. Giants:

ESPN.com's Brady Henderson says the Seahawks' recent performances makes them legitimate contenders.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, who put the 5-3 Seattle Seahawks in sixth place nationally, said: "The Seahawks made their latest statement in stomping the Giants with their defense and the running game, with only a couple rare mistakes by Tyler Lockett making the game closer than it was."

"No defense in the league has improved more since the first four weeks of the season than Seattle's," per The Athletic, which ranks the Hawks at No. 9 and calls Smith "the best story in the NFL so far this season."

What's next: The Seahawks next game is on Sunday at 1:05pm against the Cardinals in Arizona.