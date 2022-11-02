2 hours ago - Sports

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

Christine Clarridge
A football player in a dark blue jersey and the number 7 holds his hands up in a quiet celebration on a football field.

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the Oct. 30 game against the New York Giants. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking.

The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because of an uninspiring quarterback situation and a dearth of established playmakers, writes NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

  • "Instead, [they're] … steadily reminding folks how looks really can be deceiving."

Here are a few snippets of what other outlets are saying about the Seahawks after their decisive win over the N.Y. Giants:

What's next: The Seahawks next game is on Sunday at 1:05pm against the Cardinals in Arizona.

