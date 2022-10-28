🇲🇽 The Festival Día de Muertos 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday 11am–6pm at Seattle Center's Armory and Fisher Pavilion. The event will feature face painting, a paper-flower-making workshop, music, dance, and the honoring of ancestors through traditional altars. Free admission.

✈️ The Museum of Flight will turn into "The Museum of Fright" 10am–3pm on Sunday. Free for supervised children 17 and younger who are wearing a costume, $5 for non-costumed kids, and $10 for adults.

🪩 The Unicorn is holding a Halloween dance party reserved for women and femmes from Sunday at 9:30pm to Monday at 1:30am. 21+. Suggested donation $10.

⛵️ The Center for Wooden Boats invites people to build spooky toy boats, sing sea shanties, and steal candy from pirates 3–6pm Saturday. Free entry.

🎤 Trinity Nightclub is having a K-Pop Halloween costume dance party 5pm–8:30pm Sunday. Tickets open to those 18+.

🎃 Boo-In-Burien brings free trick-or-treating, hay rides, and a haunted house to Burien's downtown from noon to 4pm Saturday. There's also a dog costume parade at 3pm, plus drive-in movies and a pub crawl (for the adults) later.

🎉 The Crocodile is holding a Diwaloween event Saturday, and people are encouraged either to wear costumes for Halloween or to celebrate Diwali. Doors open at 10pm. Free candy and door trinkets, but there is a cover charge.

🦒 The Woodland Park Zoo will hold its Pumpkin Bash, which includes trick-or-treating around the zoo, on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30am to 3pm. Activities are free with zoo admission.