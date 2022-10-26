I'm not a huge pumpkin pie lover, but I am a big fan of this pumpkin and toasted meringue croissant from Sea Wolf bakery in Fremont.

Driving the news: The specialty croissant "is a seasonal favorite and will be available at least until Thanksgiving," Sea Wolf co-owner Jesse Schumann wrote in an email to Axios last week.

It was the sweet croissant special of the day last week when I picked one up.

Plus: Sea Wolf recently opened a larger space to customers. The shop now takes orders inside — in a space twice as large as its previous one — instead of only from a streetside window on Stone Way.

The newly opened interior of Sea Wolf bakery. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The bakery will soon start offering indoor seating as well, Schumann wrote, "once a combination of weather and chair delivery makes it feasible/necessary."

For now, patrons can sit in the outdoor courtyard, which has more expansive seating than it did before the pandemic.

A chocolate croissant and cappuccino in Sea Wolf's outdoor courtyard. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Pro tip: Sea Wolf upped its coffee game late last year. So, if you haven’t visited in a while, you’ll notice that change, too.