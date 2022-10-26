Sea Wolf bakery offers new space — and seasonal pumpkin croissants
I'm not a huge pumpkin pie lover, but I am a big fan of this pumpkin and toasted meringue croissant from Sea Wolf bakery in Fremont.
Driving the news: The specialty croissant "is a seasonal favorite and will be available at least until Thanksgiving," Sea Wolf co-owner Jesse Schumann wrote in an email to Axios last week.
- It was the sweet croissant special of the day last week when I picked one up.
Plus: Sea Wolf recently opened a larger space to customers. The shop now takes orders inside — in a space twice as large as its previous one — instead of only from a streetside window on Stone Way.
- The bakery will soon start offering indoor seating as well, Schumann wrote, "once a combination of weather and chair delivery makes it feasible/necessary."
- For now, patrons can sit in the outdoor courtyard, which has more expansive seating than it did before the pandemic.
Pro tip: Sea Wolf upped its coffee game late last year. So, if you haven’t visited in a while, you’ll notice that change, too.
- The bakery started serving espresso in December 2021, after a history of serving only drip.
- Sea Wolf’s espresso comes from Hyacinth Coffee, a small roaster that sublets some of the bakery’s space and roasts beans onsite.
