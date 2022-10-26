22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Sea Wolf bakery offers new space — and seasonal pumpkin croissants

Melissa Santos
A hand holds a croissant that is bitten into already, with orange colored filling and a smear of white on top, with other pastries and a cappuccino in background.

The pumpkin and toasted meringue croissant at Sea Wolf. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I'm not a huge pumpkin pie lover, but I am a big fan of this pumpkin and toasted meringue croissant from Sea Wolf bakery in Fremont.

Driving the news: The specialty croissant "is a seasonal favorite and will be available at least until Thanksgiving," Sea Wolf co-owner Jesse Schumann wrote in an email to Axios last week.

  • It was the sweet croissant special of the day last week when I picked one up.

Plus: Sea Wolf recently opened a larger space to customers. The shop now takes orders inside — in a space twice as large as its previous one — instead of only from a streetside window on Stone Way.

People walk up to a bakery counter to order and pay.
The newly opened interior of Sea Wolf bakery. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
  • The bakery will soon start offering indoor seating as well, Schumann wrote, "once a combination of weather and chair delivery makes it feasible/necessary."
  • For now, patrons can sit in the outdoor courtyard, which has more expansive seating than it did before the pandemic.
A croissant and a cup of coffee on an outdoor table.
A chocolate croissant and cappuccino in Sea Wolf's outdoor courtyard. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Pro tip: Sea Wolf upped its coffee game late last year. So, if you haven’t visited in a while, you’ll notice that change, too.

  • The bakery started serving espresso in December 2021, after a history of serving only drip.
  • Sea Wolf’s espresso comes from Hyacinth Coffee, a small roaster that sublets some of the bakery’s space and roasts beans onsite.
