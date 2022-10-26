Yes, Seattle, many of us may have been hoping otherwise, but 11 days out, it looks like that pesky bi-annual changing of the clocks is still happening. We turn our clocks back this year on Nov. 6 at 2am.

But why, you ask, after the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act, a measure that would have made daylight saving time permanent? And after legislators in Washington, and other West Coast states, voted three years ago to do away with standard time?

The backstory: Federal law says states can unilaterally move to standard time, but must have the approval of Congress to adopt year-round daylight saving time.

The bill to make daylight saving time permanent has hit a brick wall in the House, with representatives grappling with higher priority issues, according to The Hill.

Since then, too, sleep and mental health experts have come out more vocally in favor of standard time. They say it aligns more closely with the body’s circadian rhythms.

State of play: As things stand, the sun rises at about 8am and sets around 4:20pm on the shortest day of the year in Seattle, which this year will fall on Dec. 21.

If we were to adopt permanent daylight saving time year-round, the sun would rise at 9am and set around 5:20pm.

And while the most recent AP-NORC poll shows Americans dislike changing their clocks back and forth, they are firmly divided on whether daylight saving or standard time is best.

The bottom line: You're gonna have to fall back again in a couple of weekends, Seattle, whether you want to or not.