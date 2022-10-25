How to make your butter board less of a germ fest

🧈 Butter lovers may be tempted to try the new TikTok butter board trend, but public health officials say there are a few things to know first.

Driving the news: On TikTok, #butterboard-hashtagged videos have racked up more than 240 million views in just the last few months.

Catch up quick: Butter board makers slather high-quality butter or soft cheese onto a wooden cutting board and then load it up with fruits, vegetables, edible flowers, spices and condiments.

The idea was introduced by Joshua McFadden in his 2017 James Beard-winning cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables but only recently went viral.

Yes, but: Sharing food communally concerns some, and Forbes Magazine went so far as to call it "kinda gross."

What they're saying: "Any time numerous people are using bare hands to eat from a shared dish (chips and dips, charcuterie board, etc.), you can increase the risk of spreading germs," said Kate Cole, spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County. It's best, she said, to avoid bare hands touching the spread.

Instead, have people use a utensil to scoop the concoction onto individual plates or their carb of choice.

Darin Detwiler, an assistant teaching professor of food policy at Northeastern University and an expert on food industry regulation, told the Associated Press he sees a lot of potential pathogens in the cracks of wooden butter boards.

"Personally, I would use a plastic board, something that can be sanitized in a dishwasher," he said.

He also recommended making many tiny butter boards instead of one big one.

Be smart: The state Department of Health recommends these food safety principles common to all food preparation and consumption.

The bottom line: Think about the potential for unwashed hands and not just the beautiful display.