Data: NOAA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Buckle up, Seattle, the Big Dark is on its way.

Driving the news: Next week, those of us who live at latitude 47.6 degrees in Seattle will see our last post-6pm sunset of the year.

It won't be until March that we see one again.

Why it matters: Seattle is losing light faster than almost any other city in the contiguous U.S., now dropping about 6 minutes — 3 minutes at both sunrise and sunset — per day, according to Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog.

"It's like the clock is accelerating toward the 'Big Dark,'" said Shaw, who defines the big dark as the period between Halloween and February each year.

"You go to work in the dark; you go home in the dark and even when it's day, it's cloudy and rainy and you don't see the sun."

Be smart: Newcomers may not be prepared for how dark it gets and could be surprised to find themselves experiencing seasonal affective disorder, according to David Avery, professor emeritus at UW Medicine.