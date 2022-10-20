Say goodbye to the sun
Buckle up, Seattle, the Big Dark is on its way.
Driving the news: Next week, those of us who live at latitude 47.6 degrees in Seattle will see our last post-6pm sunset of the year.
- It won't be until March that we see one again.
Why it matters: Seattle is losing light faster than almost any other city in the contiguous U.S., now dropping about 6 minutes — 3 minutes at both sunrise and sunset — per day, according to Justin Shaw of the Seattle Weather Blog.
- "It's like the clock is accelerating toward the 'Big Dark,'" said Shaw, who defines the big dark as the period between Halloween and February each year.
- "You go to work in the dark; you go home in the dark and even when it's day, it's cloudy and rainy and you don't see the sun."
Be smart: Newcomers may not be prepared for how dark it gets and could be surprised to find themselves experiencing seasonal affective disorder, according to David Avery, professor emeritus at UW Medicine.
- Avery and other UW experts recommend establishing an exercise routine now and investing in a lightbox that emits at least 10,000 lumens.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.