Seattleites aren't the heaviest-drinking residents of major U.S. cities — but we're also not especially sober, a new analysis finds.

Driving the news: The report from real estate data company Clever ranks Seattle as the 14th drunkest city of 50 cities analyzed.

Details: Seattle got that score partly because the city's number of breweries and bars per capita is higher than average, per Clever’s analysis.

Yes, but: Seattle also ranked among the country's more inebriated cities for not-so-fun reasons.

We received a lower than average safety score, calculated based on the percentage of adults who engage in binge drinking and the percentage of driving deaths that involve alcohol.

The upside: At least we keep our wits about us better than our neighbors in Portland, who apparently live in the nation’s third-drunkest metro.