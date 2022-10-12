1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Washington breweries rack up medals at 2022 GABF
Washington state brewers won 19 medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony Saturday in Denver.
Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.
- This year, the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
By the numbers: The 2022 competition saw 2,154 breweries submit more than 9,900 beers.
Details: The medal count ranked Washington fourth in the nation.
- Kulshan Brewing in Bellingham took home two gold medals for its Transporter brown porter and Gose German sour.
- The state's brewers also took gold and silver in the fresh hop category.
The other winners:
Gold medals:
- Perry Street in Spokane for Mistadobalina in the fresh hop category
- Resonate in Bellevue for Lithium in the German-style altbier category
- Chuckanut Brewery in Burlington for Chuckanut Chuck Light
- Reuben's Brews in Seattle for Three Ryes Men in the old ale, strong ale or barleywine category
- Elysian in Seattle for Night Owl in the pumpkin beer category
Silver medals:
- Silver City in Bremerton for Foxy Lady in the Belgian-style sour ale category
- Varietal Beer in Sunnyside for Hyperion in the fresh hop beer category
- Wander in Bellingham for Champagne Toast in the German sour ale category
- Boundary Bay in Bellingham for Blonde Ale in the golden or blonde ale category
- Icicle in Leavenworth for Alpenhaze in the competitive juicy or hazy pale ale category
Bronze medals:
- Georgetown in Seattle for Gusto Crema Coffee Ale in the coffee beer category
- Lowercase in Seattle for Brown Ale in the English-style brown ale
- Fair Isle in Seattle for Rachelle in the field beer category
- Rainy Daze in Poulsbo for Schwarzbier in the German dark lager category
- Ghostfish in Seattle for Gosefish Hibiscus-Cranberry Gose in the gluten-free beer category
- Grains of Wrath in Camas for Wrath Premium American Lager in the light lager category
- The Good Society in Seattle for First to Fall in the session beer category
