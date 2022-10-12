A Great American Beer Festival medal. Photo courtesy of the Brewers Association

Washington state brewers won 19 medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony Saturday in Denver.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

This year, the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 competition saw 2,154 breweries submit more than 9,900 beers.

Details: The medal count ranked Washington fourth in the nation.

Kulshan Brewing in Bellingham took home two gold medals for its Transporter brown porter and Gose German sour.

The state's brewers also took gold and silver in the fresh hop category.

The other winners:

Gold medals:

Perry Street in Spokane for Mistadobalina in the fresh hop category

Resonate in Bellevue for Lithium in the German-style altbier category

Chuckanut Brewery in Burlington for Chuckanut Chuck Light

Reuben's Brews in Seattle for Three Ryes Men in the old ale, strong ale or barleywine category

Elysian in Seattle for Night Owl in the pumpkin beer category

Silver medals:

Silver City in Bremerton for Foxy Lady in the Belgian-style sour ale category

Varietal Beer in Sunnyside for Hyperion in the fresh hop beer category

Wander in Bellingham for Champagne Toast in the German sour ale category

Boundary Bay in Bellingham for Blonde Ale in the golden or blonde ale category

Icicle in Leavenworth for Alpenhaze in the competitive juicy or hazy pale ale category

Bronze medals: