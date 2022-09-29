"Seattle nice" strikes again.

Driving the news: A new survey of 30 cities finds that Seattle is one of the places where residents swear the least.

By the numbers: Seattle ranked among the bottom third of cities when it came to how often per day residents said they curse, according to the survey by Preply, a language tutoring platform.

Seattleites, on average, reported they uttered swear words 18 times a day.

That's half as often as residents of Columbus, Ohio, where residents said they swear 36 times daily.

The big picture: Overall, Seattle ranked the fifth-least profane among big cities, tied with Detroit, Houston and Memphis.

Of note: These numbers are self-reported by the roughly 1,500 people Preply surveyed across the 30 cities.