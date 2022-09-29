2 hours ago - News
Seattle's less profane than other major metros, survey says
"Seattle nice" strikes again.
Driving the news: A new survey of 30 cities finds that Seattle is one of the places where residents swear the least.
By the numbers: Seattle ranked among the bottom third of cities when it came to how often per day residents said they curse, according to the survey by Preply, a language tutoring platform.
- Seattleites, on average, reported they uttered swear words 18 times a day.
- That's half as often as residents of Columbus, Ohio, where residents said they swear 36 times daily.
The big picture: Overall, Seattle ranked the fifth-least profane among big cities, tied with Detroit, Houston and Memphis.
Of note: These numbers are self-reported by the roughly 1,500 people Preply surveyed across the 30 cities.
- That means Seattleites could be pretending to be more polite than they actually are.
- In a city with a reputation for being passive-aggressive, let's just say … it's a possibility.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.