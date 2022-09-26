18 mins ago - Food and Drink
Seattle's Milk Drunk packs a flavor punch in swirls of soft serve
I have no shame about eating ice cream every season of the year (if it's good).
- So you'd better believe I'll be hitting up Milk Drunk for its soft serve well into fall and winter.
The spot: I'm pretty much the last person to try this Beacon Hill ice cream spot, and that's OK.
- While Milk Drunk has a large menu of top-notch chicken sandwiches, you'll see plenty of people come in and order just a cup of their soft serve.
- Now, I'm one of them.
The verdict: My childhood memories of the sweet treat include many quick-to-melt cones that lacked the flavor punch of ice cream by the scoop.
- Milk Drunk's malted chocolate ice cream is different. It's thick, dense and chocolatey in a way I didn't realize soft serve could be.
- They also have vanilla, matcha and Rainier cherry flavors, plus a couple of rotating seasonal ones.
Of note: If you're not in the mood for ice cream, Milk Drunk serves boozy slushies and cocktails, too.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.