I have no shame about eating ice cream every season of the year (if it's good).

So you'd better believe I'll be hitting up Milk Drunk for its soft serve well into fall and winter.

The spot: I'm pretty much the last person to try this Beacon Hill ice cream spot, and that's OK.

While Milk Drunk has a large menu of top-notch chicken sandwiches, you'll see plenty of people come in and order just a cup of their soft serve.

Now, I'm one of them.

The verdict: My childhood memories of the sweet treat include many quick-to-melt cones that lacked the flavor punch of ice cream by the scoop.

Milk Drunk's malted chocolate ice cream is different. It's thick, dense and chocolatey in a way I didn't realize soft serve could be.

They also have vanilla, matcha and Rainier cherry flavors, plus a couple of rotating seasonal ones.

Of note: If you're not in the mood for ice cream, Milk Drunk serves boozy slushies and cocktails, too.