Demolition begins of the Guild 45th movie theater

Melissa Santos
An excavator tears into a blue-teal covered building.
An excavator pauses during the tear down of part of the former Guild 45th theater. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The pandemic has been tough on movie theaters — especially some of Seattle's beloved local ones.

What's happening: Late last week, demolition started on part of the Guild 45th. The Wallingford movie house closed in 2017 for renovation plans that never materialized.

  • For decades, the theater was a flagship institution along 45th Street, with its signature marquee and quirky arrangement where its two screens were split between two non-contiguous buildings.

The latest: While many folks had hoped the theater might reopen, it was not meant to be. Excavators began tearing into one of the two theater buildings a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Cinerama in Belltown remains closed and it's not clear if it will reopen. It shut down for remodeling before the pandemic, but COVID-19 extended the closure indefinitely.

