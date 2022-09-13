Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Washington children were diagnosed with anxiety or depression at a higher rate than the national average at the onset of the pandemic, per a recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Why it matters: As a new academic year begins, school officials, parents and health care providers are looking for ways to support kids who have struggled over the past 2.5 years of pandemic turmoil.

The American Academy of Pediatrics identified the mental health crisis among children and teens as a national emergency.

By the numbers: In 2020, 15.1% of Washington children between ages 3 and 17 had at some point been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, per the foundation's report.

That's higher than the U.S. average, which was 11.8% in 2020.

Washington also saw a 33.6% increase in youth depression and anxiety between 2016 and 2020.

That's more than the nationwide uptick, which was 25.5%.

What's happening: In recent legislative sessions, state officials have enacted policies aimed at boosting students' mental health.

One new law allows students to take mental health days and have them count as excused absences.

The budget state lawmakers approved this year also added $90 million for school counselors, nurses, psychologists and social workers.

Additional money for student support services is expected to be phased in through 2025.

What we're watching: Whether students' mental health improves now that in-person classes and activities are returning — or if the damage caused by the pandemic will continue to manifest for years to come.