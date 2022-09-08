Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency is coming to an end.

Driving the news: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that the state's last 10 COVID-19 emergency orders will expire Oct. 31.

That includes Inslee's underlying order declaring Washington to be in a pandemic state of emergency, which has been in place since Feb. 29, 2020.

Why it matters: Under Washington law, a state of emergency gives the governor wide authority to ban activities he deems a threat to public "health, property or the public peace.”

Once the order is lifted, it will diminish Inslee's ability to take steps such as banning group gatherings, activating the Washington National Guard and closing schools and businesses — actions he took earlier in the pandemic.

The backstory: For months, Republicans have chafed at Inslee's ongoing state of emergency, calling it unnecessary and an infringement on the powers of the Legislature.

Most other states already ended their emergency orders. According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, only about a dozen others still have a COVID-19 emergency order in place.

Details: In addition to end of the civil emergency, the governor will also nix state-level requirements that education and health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those workplaces will be able to continue requiring inoculations if they choose, however.

State workers will still be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 under a different Inslee directive, while hospital workers still need to wear face coverings under a separate order from the state Department of Health.

What they're saying: Even though the state of emergency is coming to an end, COVID remains a threat, killing more than 300 people a day nationally and at least 10 people daily in Washington state, public health officials said.