Secret Congee will warm you up as Seattle's fall sets in

As soon as Seattle's weather dropped below room temperature, I knew it was time to visit Secret Congee.

Details: Congee, a comforting rice porridge, is not necessarily ideal to consume during summer heat waves. But it's the perfect food for fall and winter in Seattle.

I'd previously gotten takeout from Secret Congee's location in Wallingford.

But the shop recently moved to a Ballard location with a decent amount of seating, and I wanted to check it out.

The verdict: The garlic-blue crab congee was a great option to provide a dose of warmth and comfort, without making you feel the need for a post-lunch nap.

Same for the miso and squash congee, which was a savory bomb of umami that smelled as lovely as it tasted.

My companion ordered the braised pork belly congee and said it was delicious. But it was also heavy, she said, making her feel cozy to the point of sleepiness — so maybe plan to order that one when you can clear your afternoon schedule.

Address: 6301 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle.