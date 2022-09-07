Seattle is one of Gen Z's favorite cities

Gen Zers' prospects of buying a home here may be slimmer than the cut of an aging millennial's skinny jeans.

But the youngest adults among us still love Seattle, according to a recent analysis by CommercialCafe, a real estate listing service.

By the numbers: Seattle ranked as the 7th most popular city for members of Gen Z — generally, people born in the late '90s through early 2010s.

Propelling Seattle to a top spot were our low unemployment rate and high internet speeds.

The city's walkability and access to trails were also deemed pluses.

Yes, but: Seattle was the third-least affordable city in the top 10 (aside from New York City and Boston).

The bottom line: Some Gen Zers who dream of living in the Emerald City might need help from a Seattle-loving roommate.