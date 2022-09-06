Over Labor Day weekend, my son and I were able to see dozens of salmon climb the fish ladder at the Ballard Locks as they made the journey back to their freshwater spawning grounds.

September is the best time to see Coho salmon at the fish ladder, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Locks.

That means you still have a few more weeks for prime salmon spectating!

Yes, but: if you are unlucky on the day you visit and see no salmon, there’s plenty else to do.

The elaborate locking mechanism — designed to stop the saltwater of Shilshole Bay from flowing into the (mostly) freshwater Salmon Bay — is fascinating to watch.

You'll see the gates open, then can watch the Locks lower and raise boats from one body of water to the other.

Don’t forget to check out the botanical garden, which is still in bloom.

A toddler leans against the glass to watch fish climb the ladder at the Ballard Locks. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Pro tip: Through Sept. 30, free, hour-long tours are offered at 1pm and 3pm daily, with an additional 11am tour scheduled on weekends.