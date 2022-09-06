22 mins ago - Things to Do
Prime fish-watching at the Locks
Over Labor Day weekend, my son and I were able to see dozens of salmon climb the fish ladder at the Ballard Locks as they made the journey back to their freshwater spawning grounds.
- September is the best time to see Coho salmon at the fish ladder, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Locks.
- That means you still have a few more weeks for prime salmon spectating!
Yes, but: if you are unlucky on the day you visit and see no salmon, there’s plenty else to do.
- The elaborate locking mechanism — designed to stop the saltwater of Shilshole Bay from flowing into the (mostly) freshwater Salmon Bay — is fascinating to watch.
- You'll see the gates open, then can watch the Locks lower and raise boats from one body of water to the other.
- Don’t forget to check out the botanical garden, which is still in bloom.
Pro tip: Through Sept. 30, free, hour-long tours are offered at 1pm and 3pm daily, with an additional 11am tour scheduled on weekends.
