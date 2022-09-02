2 hours ago - News
Report: Washington's minimum wage makes it No. 3 state for workers
Washington's high minimum wage — $14.49 per hour — has again helped the state rank among the top nationally for workers.
Driving the news: The global anti-poverty organization Oxfam released its annual Best States to Work Index on Thursday.
- The group ranked Washington third, behind Oregon and California.
- That's an improvement from 2021, when Washington came in seventh.
Between the lines: In evaluating states, the Oxfam analysis looked at three qualifiers: wage policies, worker protections and rights to organize.
- Washington received the highest marks of any state when it came to wages. That's largely because the minimum wage is nearly double the federal minimum, which is $7.25 an hour.
- Washington also performed well because of its worker protections, which include paid family and medical leave, as well as a heat standard to help protect people working outdoors in extreme weather.
Yes, but: Even Washington's minimum wage isn't enough to support a family, Oxfam says.
- A minimum wage worker in Washington is able to cover only 38% of the cost of living for a family of four, per the report.
