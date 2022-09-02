2 hours ago - Food and Drink

4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle

view of the bar atop a rooftop
Sip cocktails at mbar. Photo: Reva Keller,courtesy of mama group

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.

1. mbar

Details: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.

Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.

Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N.

patio bar furniture on a rooftop in Seattle
Photo: Reva Keller, courtesy of mama group
2. Patio Cielo

Details: This spirited Capitol Hill spot is perched above Mercado Luna, which boasts an array of Mexican food and drink options.

Best for: Catching up with friends over mezcal margaritas and savory street tacos.

Address: 422 E. Pine St.

3. Mountaineering Club

Details: Adventure to the Graduate Seattle Hotel's 16th floor and soak up sights of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and downtown.

Best for: Showing off Seattle to an out-of-towner.

Address: 4507 Brooklyn Ave. N.E. in the University District

inside to outside view of a rooftop terrace
Photo courtesy of the Mountaineering Club
4. Terra Plata

Details: This rooftop garden is heated and covered, making it an inviting option year-round.

Best for: Spending a cozy night working your way through the expansive, seasonal menu.

Address: 1501 Melrose Ave. on Capitol Hill

