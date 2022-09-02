4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.

Details: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.

Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.

Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N.

Photo: Reva Keller, courtesy of mama group

Details: This spirited Capitol Hill spot is perched above Mercado Luna, which boasts an array of Mexican food and drink options.

Best for: Catching up with friends over mezcal margaritas and savory street tacos.

Address: 422 E. Pine St.

Details: Adventure to the Graduate Seattle Hotel's 16th floor and soak up sights of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and downtown.

Best for: Showing off Seattle to an out-of-towner.

Address: 4507 Brooklyn Ave. N.E. in the University District

Photo courtesy of the Mountaineering Club

Details: This rooftop garden is heated and covered, making it an inviting option year-round.

Best for: Spending a cozy night working your way through the expansive, seasonal menu.

Address: 1501 Melrose Ave. on Capitol Hill