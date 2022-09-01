1 hour ago - News

Amtrak service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. returns

Melissa Santos
The front of a train at a platform, with the train reading "WSDOT" on the front.
An Amtrak train at King Street Station in Seattle. Photo courtesy of Amtrak

Soon, you'll be able to take the train to Canada again.

Driving the news: Amtrak is resuming its service to Vancouver, British Columbia starting Sept. 26 after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

Why it matters: You don't really want to wait in that line of cars at the border, do you?

Be smart: Passengers must be fully vaccinated to travel to Canada and must carry proof of vaccination. You also must upload your information, including your vaccination record, to Canada's travel app, ArriveCAN, before crossing the border.

Of note: At first, there will be only one daily round trip between Seattle and Vancouver, departing Seattle at 7:45am and returning in the evening.

  • Amtrak officials say they hope to add a second daily trip soon.
