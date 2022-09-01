An Amtrak train at King Street Station in Seattle. Photo courtesy of Amtrak

Soon, you'll be able to take the train to Canada again.

Driving the news: Amtrak is resuming its service to Vancouver, British Columbia starting Sept. 26 after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

Why it matters: You don't really want to wait in that line of cars at the border, do you?

Be smart: Passengers must be fully vaccinated to travel to Canada and must carry proof of vaccination. You also must upload your information, including your vaccination record, to Canada's travel app, ArriveCAN, before crossing the border.

Face masks are required in Canada for travelers ages 6 and older. You'll also need travel documents, such as a passport or enhanced ID card.

Customers can purchase tickets at Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Of note: At first, there will be only one daily round trip between Seattle and Vancouver, departing Seattle at 7:45am and returning in the evening.