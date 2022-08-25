Trendy earrings brand Studs opened a new studio last month in Capitol Hill.

500 E. Pike Street, Unit 100B, is Studs' first studio in the Pacific Northwest and its 14th location since launching in 2019.

Why it matters: The brand has made "earscaping" — the subtle art of decorating your ear with personalized piercings and earrings — a thing, while becoming a Gen Z favorite.

Studs' other claim to fame is piercing with single-use needles instead of piercing guns. The company says "needles result in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure..."

How it works: The Seattle studio pierces Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm, Sunday 11am to 6pm and is open daily for shopping. Appointments are recommended.

Pricing: $35 for one piercing and $50 for two, plus jewelry, which ranges from $30 to $100+ per earring.

💭 Sami's thought bubble: Millennials had Claire's; Gen Z has Studs. And influencers have helped the playful brand gain a cult following.