Ear piercing studio Studs opens in Capitol Hill

inside the Studs piercing studio with gold emoticons
Studs' Seattle studio. Photo: courtesy of the company

Trendy earrings brand Studs opened a new studio last month in Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The brand has made "earscaping" — the subtle art of decorating your ear with personalized piercings and earrings — a thing, while becoming a Gen Z favorite.

  • Studs' other claim to fame is piercing with single-use needles instead of piercing guns. The company says "needles result in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure..."

How it works: The Seattle studio pierces Wednesday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm, Sunday 11am to 6pm and is open daily for shopping. Appointments are recommended.

  • Pricing: $35 for one piercing and $50 for two, plus jewelry, which ranges from $30 to $100+ per earring.

💭 Sami's thought bubble: Millennials had Claire's; Gen Z has Studs. And influencers have helped the playful brand gain a cult following.

  • I'm part of the Claire's-to-Studs pipeline. I'd suggest their curated sets, which make it easy to get a perfectly styled stack.
  • Pro tip: I gifted my sister a piercing appointment for her birthday, and we both left the Austin studio with new earrings.
