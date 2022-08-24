1 hour ago - Business

3 private pools to rent near Seattle starting at $54 an hour

Sami Sparber
Backyard pool with a flamingo float
Family friendly oasis on Bainbridge Island. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.
1. Pool with a view

Unwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.

Location: Burien.

Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.

Pool overlooking the water at sunset
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Mid-Century gem

Take a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.

Location: Seattle (Magnolia).

Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to five.

Bright blue backyard pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Family friendly party pool oasis

Soak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.

Location: Bainbridge Island.

Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.

Backyard pool with lounge chairs
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more