Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.

Unwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.

Location: Burien.

Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Take a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.

Location: Seattle (Magnolia).

Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to five.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Soak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.

Location: Bainbridge Island.

Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 15.