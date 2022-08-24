3 private pools to rent near Seattle starting at $54 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.
1. Pool with a view
Unwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.
Location: Burien.
Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 15.
2. Mid-Century gem
Take a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.
Location: Seattle (Magnolia).
Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to five.
3. Family friendly party pool oasis
Soak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.
Location: Bainbridge Island.
Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 15.
