Data: Axios research; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Only two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump have a shot at returning to Congress in 2023 — and one is from Washington state.

Driving the news: With U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss in Wyoming last week, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington (R-Sunnyside) is one of only two pro-impeachment Republicans who will appear on the ballot in November.

The other is U.S. Rep. David Valadao of California, who survived his primary, but is more likely than Newhouse to lose to a Democrat in the general election.

Four other pro-impeachment Republicans — including Cheney and U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) — lost their primaries to pro-Trump challengers in recent weeks.

The remaining four lawmakers chose to retire rather than seek re-election.

The big picture: Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy at Washington State University, said the losses and retirements of pro-impeachment Republicans show how populists like Trump have become the dominant force within today's GOP.

"They now control the party," Clayton said Tuesday. "I think it's bad news for moderate Republicans — I think they're an endangered species now."

The other side: Alex Hays, a Republican political consultant in Washington state, said Clayton's conclusion ignores how Democrats spent money to promote far-right challengers in some key races, in attempts to set up easier wins for their own party in November.

In Michigan, for instance, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee paid more than $400,000 for ads that boosted Trump-endorsed John Gibbs over GOP U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, a pro-impeachment Republican who ultimately lost his primary.

"Much of this analysis about how Trump is running the tables is simply false," Hays told Axios.

Regarding Republicans who have stood up to Trump: "Where they have not done well, it is because of the intervention of the Democratic Party in many cases."

Between the lines: Both of the pro-impeachment Republicans who survived their primaries, Newhouse and Valadao, are in states with top-two primary systems.

Those types of primaries — in which the top two vote-getters advance regardless of their party affiliation — are designed to favor more moderate candidates, Clayton said.

Yes, but: Washington's top-two primary didn't save Herrera Beutler, who was narrowly edged out by Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump.

Clayton said Herrera Beulter was more outspoken about her impeachment vote than Newhouse — including by urging witnesses to come forward in the Senate trial against the then-president — which likely made her more vulnerable.

What's next: While Trump-backed candidates have edged out establishment Republicans in some key races, Clayton said it remains to be seen whether all will prevail against Democrats in November.