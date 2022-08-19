Chicago's WNDR Museum expanding to Seattle

WNDR Museum — Chicago's Instagram-friendly, pop-up art gallery — is set to open in Seattle this winter.

The latest: WNDR officials announced Thursday they’d selected Seattle — along with San Diego and Boston — as the first of its expansion locations, with more cities expected in the future.

WNDR plans to occupy a space at 906 Alaskan Way near the newly designed Waterfront Park at Pier 62.

What they're saying: "As the home of Chihuly, Amazon and Microsoft, Seattle thrives with a young and diverse community who is hungry to engage with art and technology," Ryan Kunkel, president of WNDR Global, told Axios in an email Thursday.

Background: Launched in Chicago in 2018, WNDR aims to reimagine the traditional museum experience with hands-on interactive and immersive exhibits from local and global artists, collectives and studios.