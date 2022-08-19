19 mins ago - Things to Do

Chicago's WNDR Museum expanding to Seattle

Lewis Kamb
Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room" in Chicago. Photo courtesy of WNDR Museum
Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room" in Chicago. Photo courtesy of WNDR Museum

WNDR Museum — Chicago's Instagram-friendly, pop-up art gallery — is set to open in Seattle this winter.

The latest: WNDR officials announced Thursday they’d selected Seattle — along with San Diego and Boston — as the first of its expansion locations, with more cities expected in the future.

  • WNDR plans to occupy a space at 906 Alaskan Way near the newly designed Waterfront Park at Pier 62.

What they're saying: "As the home of Chihuly, Amazon and Microsoft, Seattle thrives with a young and diverse community who is hungry to engage with art and technology," Ryan Kunkel, president of WNDR Global, told Axios in an email Thursday.

Background: Launched in Chicago in 2018, WNDR aims to reimagine the traditional museum experience with hands-on interactive and immersive exhibits from local and global artists, collectives and studios.

  • Current Chicago exhibits include the "Infinity Mirror Room" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, as well works by Keith Haring and Alex Israel placed "in conversation with thought-provoking, interactive technologies," per its website.
