Seattle kids fall behind on vaccines required for school

Public health officials are urging parents to get their kids up-to-date on immunizations before the school year starts, after fewer children received routine vaccinations since the start of the pandemic.

Why it matters: While Washington state doesn't require K-12 students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school, students are required to be up-to-date on seven other vaccinations, unless they receive an exemption.

The mandated shots protect against measles, chickenpox, whooping cough and polio, among other diseases.

By the numbers: In 2021, 13% fewer vaccines were administered to King County children between 4 and 6 years old, compared to the pre-pandemic average from 2015 to 2019, according to the county health department.

The state health department reported similar numbers.

The latest: Public Health — Seattle & King County is encouraging parents to take their children to one of several free vaccination clinics between now and late September.

The health clinics will also offer vaccines that aren't required for school, such as those that prevent HPV, meningococcal disease and COVID-19.

Clinics starting in September will offer flu shots, too.

What they're saying: "Childhood vaccinations are vital to protect both our children and the community from serious illnesses," Jeff Duchin, county health officer, said in a news release.

"...The only reason we don't see diseases like childhood meningitis, measles, polio, and tetanus more often today is because the majority of children are vaccinated," he added.

Between the lines: While people can apply for their children to be exempt from school vaccine requirements for philosophical, religious or medical reasons, in most cases, exemption forms require a doctor's signature.

Of note: People can no longer be exempted from the measles vaccine based on philosophical exemptions, following a law the Legislature passed in 2019.

What's next: School districts across Washington state have different start dates, but classes generally resume at the very end of August or in early September.