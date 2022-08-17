The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Tuesday, is expected to bring a flood of money into Washington state, and local officials say it'll supercharge their efforts to fight climate change.

Driving the news: The package will pour about $370 billion into emission-reduction efforts nationwide — and Washington is in a good position to get a large chunk of that cash, according to local leaders.

What they're saying: At a press conference Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, called the new law "the largest investment in climate action in American history."

Reuven Carlyle, a Seattle Democrat who chairs the state Senate's energy committee, said the federal bill complements laws recently passed in Washington to move to 100% clean electricity, require cleaner gasoline and enact a cap-and-trade program.

Because local companies and agencies have been working to comply with those state laws, many have emissions-cutting projects already in development that are strong candidates to receive money under the federal law, Carlyle told Axios.

"We are as close to being a shovel-ready state as you can be, because of all our policy work," Carlyle said.

Zoom in: On Tuesday, officials with the Northwest Seaport Alliance — a partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma — said money allocated by the new law could help them finish installing shore power at international cargo terminals.

That way, ships could plug into electrical power instead of having to burn fossil fuels when docked.

New grants and tax incentives also could help private companies convert diesel-powered equipment and trucks to cleaner options, said Steve Nicholas, the Seaport Alliance's senior project manager for air quality.

Zoom out: The federal bill will provide tax credits of up to $7,500 for people who buy electric vehicles; expand clean electricity tax credits; and supply $9 billion in rebates to help people make their homes more energy efficient.

Yes, but: Climate activists have criticized how the law mandates new oil-and-gas drilling auctions on federal lands and waters.

In a statement Tuesday, Nicole Walter, an advocate with the environmental group WashPIRG, called the bill "far from perfect," citing its "counterproductive" subsidies for fossil fuel companies.

The big picture: Even with those provisions, Democrats say the bill puts the U.S. on a path to reduce its carbon emissions by up to 40% based on 2005 levels by 2030.