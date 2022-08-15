1 hour ago - News

Here's what to do if your car is towed in Seattle

Melissa Santos
No one wants to be the person who returns to a parking spot and finds their car missing.

  • But it happens — especially in Seattle, where many streets that allow parking midday become scary tow-away zones at rush hour.

If you come back and find an empty piece of pavement (or, perhaps, another car that swooped in and took your illegal spot after you were towed) don't panic. A few tips:

1. If your car was towed from a public street, you'll want to check vehicles impounded by Lincoln Towing, which contracts with the city to make your life miserable.

2. If you got towed from a private lot, find the signs showing which towing company the property owner uses, and call the number on the sign. You can also contact the property owner directly.

3. If that fails — or, hey, you don't remember where you left your now-missing car — call the Seattle Police Department's non-emergency number at 206-625-5011.

  • Ask them "Dude, where's my car?" and see how they react.
