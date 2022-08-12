Data: NCSL; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Washington's Legislature — with its strong Democratic majorities in both chambers — is bucking a years-long trend of statehouses leaning Republican.

The big picture: Between 2012 and 2022, Republicans consistently held more seats in state legislatures than Democrats, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

During that time, the GOP held between 52% and 57% of state legislative seats nationwide.

Meanwhile, in Washington state, Democrats have controlled both chambers since late 2017.

Democrats now hold 58% of state House seats and 57% of state Senate seats in Washington.

State of play: Those majorities don't appear to be in jeopardy this year.