Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals

It doesn't look like this will be the Seahawks' year.

At least, that's what the fantasy sports gods are saying as the first week of preseason play gets underway.

Driving the news: Among all 32 NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks have the third-lowest odds of winning Super Bowl LVII, according to data from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos — with their new addition of He-Who-Must Not-Be-Named — are deemed the ninth-most likely team to snag the title.

What's more: Earlier this month, FanDuel ranked the Seahawks dead last among the league's 32 teams in its preseason NFL Power Rankings.

What's next: The Seahawks will play their first preseason game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers this Saturday at 4pm PST.

In the coming weeks, they'll face the Bears and the Cowboys in preseason matchups.

Then, they'll host the Broncos — and Denver's corny new quarterback — at Lumen Field for the first game of the regular season Sept. 12.

💬 Lewis' thought bubble: Aside from all the dire forecasts, the Hawks' second-rate QB options should make for a long season. But give me a win over Russ in Week 1 and I'll call it a success.