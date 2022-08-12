Seahawks' predicted slump
It doesn't look like this will be the Seahawks' year.
- At least, that's what the fantasy sports gods are saying as the first week of preseason play gets underway.
Driving the news: Among all 32 NFL teams, the Seattle Seahawks have the third-lowest odds of winning Super Bowl LVII, according to data from FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos — with their new addition of He-Who-Must Not-Be-Named — are deemed the ninth-most likely team to snag the title.
What's more: Earlier this month, FanDuel ranked the Seahawks dead last among the league's 32 teams in its preseason NFL Power Rankings.
What's next: The Seahawks will play their first preseason game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers this Saturday at 4pm PST.
- In the coming weeks, they'll face the Bears and the Cowboys in preseason matchups.
- Then, they'll host the Broncos — and Denver's corny new quarterback — at Lumen Field for the first game of the regular season Sept. 12.
💬 Lewis' thought bubble: Aside from all the dire forecasts, the Hawks' second-rate QB options should make for a long season. But give me a win over Russ in Week 1 and I'll call it a success.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.