Amazon wants to turn the basement of the former downtown Seattle Macy's building into a testing site for retail robots, the Puget Sound Business Journal reports in a fascinating scoop.

Why it matters: The plan would bring more changes to a building that was once the centerpiece of Seattle's retail core — and hints at Amazon's plans to expand further into brick-and-mortar retail.

What's happening: Filings with the city indicate that Amazon plans to launch a pilot called "Project Lucy" below the former Macy's building at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, per the Business Journal.

Amazon already moved into the building's upper floors in 2017; the Macy's closed in 2020.

Details: As part of the planned test project, autonomous robots would grab storage pods containing shoes and clothing and bring them to in-person employees, who would select the specific items they need, the Business Journal explains.

Then the robots would take the pods back to storage.

What's next: It's unclear where, exactly, Amazon would deploy the robots, but they could play a role in the e-commerce giant's expansion of physical clothing stores.

The company recently opened its first Amazon Style storefront in Glendale, California, and has been hiring for other roles connected to its brick-and-mortar clothing operation, the Business Journal writes.

Flashback: The future Amazon robot headquarters will forever be the Bon Marché to me, even though it hasn't been called that for nearly two decades.