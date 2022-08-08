Students in Washington state should soon find it easier to earn high school credit for their after-school jobs.

Why it matters: State superintendent Chris Reykdal says roughly one-third of high school juniors and seniors work, but that the on-the-job skills they learn aren't properly recognized.

Driving the news: On Thursday, Reykdal announced a plan that will let those high school students earn up to four academic credits for work they perform outside of school.

A student could earn credit working in any sector, including retail or food service, he said.

What they're saying: Reykdal said students gain valuable skills from holding down a job, including financial management, punctuality and "being responsible."

"A growing number of them tell us they want credit when they know something, even if it doesn't come in the form of sitting in a classroom for 180 hours," Reykdal said at a press conference.

For students who want or need to work, awarding academic credit could make it easier for them to balance a job and school, he said.

Details: Credit for a paid job can't replace core academic credits students must earn in subjects like math, science and English. But it could replace any of the four required elective credits.

Under Reykdal's plan, students could earn one elective credit for every 360 hours of work.

"We're not talking about a little babysitting over here," state Sen. Lisa Wellman (D-Mercer Island), chair of the state Senate's education committee, told Axios. "We're talking about a significant number of hours," added Wellman, who supports Reykdal's plan.

Schools would have to verify a students' employment and track hours worked.

What's next: The plan won’t take effect immediately.