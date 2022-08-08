Students to earn school credit for paid work in Washington state
Students in Washington state should soon find it easier to earn high school credit for their after-school jobs.
Why it matters: State superintendent Chris Reykdal says roughly one-third of high school juniors and seniors work, but that the on-the-job skills they learn aren't properly recognized.
Driving the news: On Thursday, Reykdal announced a plan that will let those high school students earn up to four academic credits for work they perform outside of school.
- A student could earn credit working in any sector, including retail or food service, he said.
What they're saying: Reykdal said students gain valuable skills from holding down a job, including financial management, punctuality and "being responsible."
- "A growing number of them tell us they want credit when they know something, even if it doesn't come in the form of sitting in a classroom for 180 hours," Reykdal said at a press conference.
- For students who want or need to work, awarding academic credit could make it easier for them to balance a job and school, he said.
Details: Credit for a paid job can't replace core academic credits students must earn in subjects like math, science and English. But it could replace any of the four required elective credits.
- Under Reykdal's plan, students could earn one elective credit for every 360 hours of work.
- "We're not talking about a little babysitting over here," state Sen. Lisa Wellman (D-Mercer Island), chair of the state Senate's education committee, told Axios. "We're talking about a significant number of hours," added Wellman, who supports Reykdal's plan.
- Schools would have to verify a students' employment and track hours worked.
What's next: The plan won’t take effect immediately.
- Reykdal's agency needs to go through a rule-making process to finalize specifics.
- For that reason, the updated work-for-credit system isn't expected to be in place until fall 2023.
- Public hearings will be held on the plan between now and then.
