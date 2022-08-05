2 hours ago - Things to Do

Seattle weekend events: Seafair and Umoja Fest

Melissa Santos
A scene from the 2019 Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Parade
A scene from the 2019 Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Parade. Photo: Genna Martin/Seattlepi.com/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Seafair Weekend is back — and so is the three-day Umoja Fest, the annual celebration of Seattle’s African American community.

What to expect: The Blue Angels will perform aerial acrobatics over Lake Washington this Friday through Sunday.

  • Hydroplane races — think: a lot of fast motorboats — kick off Friday morning.

Details: You can get a free, front-row view from Genesee Park on Friday — but you’ll need tickets to hang there Saturday and Sunday.

  • If that $35-per-day ticket price isn’t your thing, Seattle Met has a handy roundup of free spots along Lake Washington where you can catch a glimpse.
  • Warning: Parking will be terrible everywhere, so public transit is your friend. Here’s the full event schedule.

Meanwhile, Umoja Fest — which organizers call the “soul of Seafair” — is bringing a weekend of activities to Judkins Park.

  • The event was scaled back the last two years due to COVID-19, but has now returned to its full three days of glory.
  • Highlights include the Africatown Heritage Parade at 1pm Saturday, plus a children’s village, food vendors and music performances throughout the weekend.
