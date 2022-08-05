Seafair Weekend is back — and so is the three-day Umoja Fest, the annual celebration of Seattle’s African American community.

What to expect: The Blue Angels will perform aerial acrobatics over Lake Washington this Friday through Sunday.

Hydroplane races — think: a lot of fast motorboats — kick off Friday morning.

Details: You can get a free, front-row view from Genesee Park on Friday — but you’ll need tickets to hang there Saturday and Sunday.

If that $35-per-day ticket price isn’t your thing, Seattle Met has a handy roundup of free spots along Lake Washington where you can catch a glimpse.

Warning: Parking will be terrible everywhere, so public transit is your friend. Here’s the full event schedule.

Meanwhile, Umoja Fest — which organizers call the “soul of Seafair” — is bringing a weekend of activities to Judkins Park.