5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle.
1. Bluff House
Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline.
- Location: Vashon Island
- Features: Soaking tub, huge deck, private beach with picnic tables, hammocks, barbecue, fire pits and more.
- Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
- Cost: $354+ per night
2. The Gus
Explore the city from this stylish townhouse located in a trendy waterfront neighborhood.
- Location: Ballard
- Features: Rooftop deck with hot tub and grill, Peloton bike, espresso machine.
- Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $431+ per night
3. Dahlia Bluff Cottage
Relax in this dreamy spot that's dripping in luxe finishes, with a fully equipped kitchen and panoramic deck.
- Location: Bainbridge Island
- Features: Hot tub, high-end kitchen equipment, located within walking distance of several beaches.
- Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $425+ per night
4. Snoqualmie River Retreat
Nestled along the riverfront, this peaceful escape offers mountain views and plenty of hiking options.
- Location: Snoqualmie
- Features: Hot tub, fire pit, deck with outdoor dining set and heater.
- Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $650+ per night
5. Mini Home
Just 250 square feet, this quaint space is perfect for a private getaway.
- Location: Ballard
- Features: Hot tub, deck, mini kitchen, lofted bedroom.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
- Cost: $129+ per night
