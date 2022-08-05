35 mins ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle

Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle.

1. Bluff House

Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline.

  • Location: Vashon Island
  • Features: Soaking tub, huge deck, private beach with picnic tables, hammocks, barbecue, fire pits and more.
  • Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $354+ per night
Morning view of the water
View of the living room
Outdoor deck with furniture and waterfront view
2. The Gus

Explore the city from this stylish townhouse located in a trendy waterfront neighborhood.

  • Location: Ballard
  • Features: Rooftop deck with hot tub and grill, Peloton bike, espresso machine.
  • Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $431+ per night
View of colorful rooftop deck on townhouse
Modern living room
Modern kitchen
3. Dahlia Bluff Cottage

Relax in this dreamy spot that's dripping in luxe finishes, with a fully equipped kitchen and panoramic deck.

  • Location: Bainbridge Island
  • Features: Hot tub, high-end kitchen equipment, located within walking distance of several beaches.
  • Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $425+ per night
dhalia bluff exterior
View of modern white kitchen
View of living room in white and neutral tones
4. Snoqualmie River Retreat

Nestled along the riverfront, this peaceful escape offers mountain views and plenty of hiking options.

  • Location: Snoqualmie
  • Features: Hot tub, fire pit, deck with outdoor dining set and heater.
  • Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $650+ per night
Living room of a cabin
Cabin along riverfront with mountain views
Modern cabin kitchen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb. hot tub
5. Mini Home

Just 250 square feet, this quaint space is perfect for a private getaway.

  • Location: Ballard
  • Features: Hot tub, deck, mini kitchen, lofted bedroom.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.
  • Cost: $129+ per night
exterior view of tiny home
view of main room and ladder to loft in tiny home
lofted bed in tiny home
