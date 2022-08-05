5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle

Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle.

Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline.

Location: Vashon Island

Features: Soaking tub, huge deck, private beach with picnic tables, hammocks, barbecue, fire pits and more.

Space: Six guests, two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

Six guests, two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Cost: $354+ per night

Explore the city from this stylish townhouse located in a trendy waterfront neighborhood.

Location: Ballard

Features: Rooftop deck with hot tub and grill, Peloton bike, espresso machine.

Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $431+ per night

Relax in this dreamy spot that's dripping in luxe finishes, with a fully equipped kitchen and panoramic deck.

Location: Bainbridge Island

Features: Hot tub, high-end kitchen equipment, located within walking distance of several beaches.

Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Five guests, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $425+ per night

Nestled along the riverfront, this peaceful escape offers mountain views and plenty of hiking options.

Location: Snoqualmie

Features: Hot tub, fire pit, deck with outdoor dining set and heater.

Space: Six guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Six guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $650+ per night

Just 250 square feet, this quaint space is perfect for a private getaway.

Location: Ballard

Features: Hot tub, deck, mini kitchen, lofted bedroom.

Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom. Cost: $129+ per night

