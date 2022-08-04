1 hour ago - Things to Do
8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card
You already know you can check out books using your library card.
- But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?
Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:
- Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve a free pass to one of nine Seattle museums, the zoo or aquarium.
- Borrow a Discovery Pass to visit Washington State Parks for free. You can check out a park pass for two weeks at a time.
- Check out a WiFi hotspot for up to three weeks.
- Download and stream music.
- Research products before you buy them with access to Consumer Reports.
- Get advice to start your own business with virtual consultations — or evaluate stocks with Morningstar and Value Line before investing.
- Learn new skills by taking by taking online courses from LinkedIn Learning. You can also brush up on programming, web design and business concepts with the O’Reilly Complete Public Library.
- Tackle a new language with free access to the Mango app.
- There are more than 70 to choose from.
Apply for a library card here.
- It's free for anyone who lives, works, owns property or goes to school in the library's service area.
- That includes Seattle, Bothell and most parts of King County, spokesperson Laura Gentry tells Axios.
