8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a glowing keyhole on an old book.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

You already know you can check out books using your library card.

  • But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?

Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:

  1. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve a free pass to one of nine Seattle museums, the zoo or aquarium.
  2. Borrow a Discovery Pass to visit Washington State Parks for free. You can check out a park pass for two weeks at a time.
  3. Check out a WiFi hotspot for up to three weeks.
  4. Download and stream music.
  5. Research products before you buy them with access to Consumer Reports.
  6. Get advice to start your own business with virtual consultations — or evaluate stocks with Morningstar and Value Line before investing.
  7. Learn new skills by taking by taking online courses from LinkedIn Learning. You can also brush up on programming, web design and business concepts with the O’Reilly Complete Public Library.
  8. Tackle a new language with free access to the Mango app.
  • There are more than 70 to choose from.

Apply for a library card here.

  • It's free for anyone who lives, works, owns property or goes to school in the library's service area.
  • That includes Seattle, Bothell and most parts of King County, spokesperson Laura Gentry tells Axios.
