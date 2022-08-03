Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler led her far-right challengers in early returns from Tuesday's primary election, making it seem as if she would advance to the November ballot.

Why it matters: Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump in 2021.

Trump loyalists have sought to unseat the congresswoman, while the ex-president endorsed one of her GOP challengers — making the race a test of Trump's lasting influence in the Republican Party.

Details: In early returns, Herrera Beutler was capturing about 24.5% of the vote in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District.

The 12-year-incumbent was well ahead of Republican Joe Kent, who had 20%, but trailed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who took about 32% of the initial vote count around 9pm.

If those results hold, Herrera Beutler will advance to the November general election, along with Perez.

The backdrop: Trump endorsed Kent, a former Green Beret who has echoed the ex-president's claims of 2020 election fraud.

Kent and other conservative candidates in the race have roundly criticized Herrera Beutler for backing Trump's impeachment. The state Republican Party and local GOP organizations also admonished her.

Two other pro-Trump Republicans, Christian author and speaker Heidi St. John and state Rep. Vicki Kraft, also trailed Herrera Beutler on election night. St. John had about 15% of the vote and Kraft had 3.2%.

The 3rd Congressional District covers southwest Washington, starting at the Oregon border and ending south of Olympia.

What's next: More ballots will be counted in the vote-by-mail election in the coming days.