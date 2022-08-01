Washington state's primary election is Tuesday — and there's still time to return your ballot.

Why it matters: If you want your vote to count, listen up.

1. Find a drop box. This is the best option at this point, election officials say, to avoid any mishaps at the post office.

A map of drop boxes in King County can be found here; drop boxes statewide are listed on the Secretary of State's website.

Place your ballot in any official drop box by 8pm on Election Day, and you're good to go.

2. Alternatively, get your ballot postmarked, stat. King County Elections recommended Friday as the deadline to put your ballot in a mailbox to ensure it is postmarked by Election Day.

But, if you are still intent on voting by mail on Monday or Tuesday, take your ballot directly to a post office to ensure it gets an on-time postmark, King County Elections spokesperson Halei Watkins told Axios.

3. Not registered? You can still register to vote through Election Day in-person at any county vote center.

4. Need a ballot? Go to a voting center or your county election office; in King County, you can also print a ballot online.

5. Go ahead, follow up. Elections officials encourage voters to track their ballots using this ballot tracker.

This is the fastest way to see if you have a signature challenge that needs to be corrected.

You can print out a signature correction form and return it by email (a phone pic or scan works), by snail mail or in person.

6. Don't forget to brag online about your level of civic engagement.

You can download digital "I Voted" stickers here.

Go deeper: What to know about the Aug. 2 primary election