Seattle heat wave breaks record for consecutive 90-degree days

Seattleites, you can now officially tell your grandkids one day that you lived through the record-breaking hot stretch of `22.

State of play: With mercury-levels breaching the 90-degree mark yet again both Saturday and Sunday, Seattle experienced six consecutive days with temperatures at least that high.

That breaks the city's previous record for most days in a row with 90+ degree heat of five — which occurred twice before (1981, 2015).

Seattle's high mark of 95 on Sunday also set a new record for July 31 and tied another for the most straight 95+ degree days (3).

The latest heat wave also ranks among the hottest stretches ever in Seattle based on average high temperature.

Context: Here's where this July stacks up among the city’s hottest heat waves based on the average per day high over a 5-day stretch, per the National Weather Service:

1. 97.2 degrees, June 25–29, 2021

2. 95.8 degrees, July 26–28, 2009

3. 95.0 degrees, Aug. 7–11, 1981

4. 93.8 degrees, July 26–30, 2022

5. 92.8 degrees, July 20–24, 2006

6. 92.6 degrees, Aug. 9–13, 1977

Yes, but: With Monday forecasts calling for a high in the 80s, Seattle's 90+ degree streak appears to be over. Hot damn!