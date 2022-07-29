"Seattle Restored" program aims to fill empty storefronts
Seattle is once again inviting artists and entrepreneurs to take over some of the city's vacant storefronts.
Why it matters: The Seattle Restored program is designed to help revitalize areas hit hard by the pandemic, while nurturing local artists and small businesses.
What's happening: The city is seeking applicants who want to launch a pop-up, display their art, or test a restaurant concept in one of 45 available storefronts throughout the city.
- People can apply through Aug. 26.
- Participating is free, and successful applicants will get $2,500 payments to get started.
What's new: In the program's first round, local entrepreneurs, manufacturers and artists brought their displays to 30 downtown storefronts.
- Now, the program is fanning out to more parts of the city.
- This time, the 45 pop-up locations will be available in a variety of neighborhoods, from Ballard to Beacon Hill to Rainier Valley, wrote program coordinator Samy Hamiche, in an email to Axios.
What they're saying: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell told KIRO 7 earlier this year that part of the idea behind the program is to improve safety on city streets.
- Equity is also a focus, the mayor said. In choosing applicants, the city will prioritize those who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color, according to Seattle Restored's website.
- Those interested can register for an Aug. 23 information session.
