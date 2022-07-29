Seattle is once again inviting artists and entrepreneurs to take over some of the city's vacant storefronts.

Why it matters: The Seattle Restored program is designed to help revitalize areas hit hard by the pandemic, while nurturing local artists and small businesses.

What's happening: The city is seeking applicants who want to launch a pop-up, display their art, or test a restaurant concept in one of 45 available storefronts throughout the city.

People can apply through Aug. 26.

Participating is free, and successful applicants will get $2,500 payments to get started.

What's new: In the program's first round, local entrepreneurs, manufacturers and artists brought their displays to 30 downtown storefronts.

Now, the program is fanning out to more parts of the city.

This time, the 45 pop-up locations will be available in a variety of neighborhoods, from Ballard to Beacon Hill to Rainier Valley, wrote program coordinator Samy Hamiche, in an email to Axios.

What they're saying: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell told KIRO 7 earlier this year that part of the idea behind the program is to improve safety on city streets.

Equity is also a focus, the mayor said. In choosing applicants, the city will prioritize those who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color, according to Seattle Restored's website.

Those interested can register for an Aug. 23 information session.