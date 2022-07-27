Métier Brewing is a lively addition to Seattle's beer scene

Lots of places claim to have a friendly, neighborhood vibe — but Métier Brewing Company's new Central District taproom really delivers.

It's one of the only breweries I've visited where someone from behind the bar has full-on waved and gestured for me to bring in my kid (as opposed to just nodding that minors are OK).

Yes, but: Last Friday afternoon, the taproom wasn't full of babies — it was jam-packed with adults living their best lives.

Plus, a few dogs.

The backstory: Métier Brewing is one of only two Black-owned breweries in Seattle, both of which recently set up shop in the Central District, per The Seattle Times.

Métier's cofounder, Rodney Hines, is a 25-year resident of the historically Black neighborhood, Seattle Met reports, and he's watched many Black-owned businesses get pushed out as the area has gentrified.

Now, he told the Times, "The Central District is reclaiming its history."

The verdict: The mood is fun and so is the beer. I liked the citrusy Horizon IPA, which hit the spot on a warm summer day.

Don't miss: The brewery serves okazu pan — Japanese-style pastries with savory fillings — from local kitchen Umami Kushi.

The bulgogi beef and Cajun chicken okazu pan were my favorites (although the vegan lentil one was good, too).

Details: Métier Brewing Company, 2616 E. Cherry St.

Of note: Métier also has a separate location in Woodinville.

The Horizon IPA and a pilsner at Metier Brewing Company. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The bulgogi beef okazu pan is in the foreground. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axio