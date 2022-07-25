Jimi Hendrix was not only a certified badass. He was a certified badass from Seattle.

If you live here, you probably already know this.

But you may not have visited the city park dedicated to Hendrix, which opened five years ago next to the Northwest African American Museum.

Details: Jimi Hendrix Park, 2400 S. Massachusetts St.

The scene: The park, if viewed from above, is designed to look like a guitar.

There’s also a timeline of Hendrix’s life and career, along with snippets of his lyrics lining the walkways.

One of the most prominent features is an undulating sculpture called the shadow wave wall, which bears Hendrix’s likeness.

This part of the park was finished more recently, in 2019.

The bottom line: The 2.5 acre green space is a fitting tribute to the rock and roll icon, who grew up nearby in the Central District.