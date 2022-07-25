1 hour ago - News
It's not your imagination: Food got expensive
If your grocery tab has been giving you sticker shock lately, you're not alone.
Driving the news: Nationwide, food prices were 10.4% higher in June compared with a year earlier, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Yes, but: The prices on some common items rose even further.
- Buying eggs became 33.1% more expensive year over year.
- Butter and margarine? An extra 26.3%.
- Even soup was 16% pricier this June than last.
The bottom line: Cooking at home can still save you money — but with some of these prices, it doesn't always feel that way when you're going through the checkout line.
