Data: BLS; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

If your grocery tab has been giving you sticker shock lately, you're not alone.

Driving the news: Nationwide, food prices were 10.4% higher in June compared with a year earlier, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yes, but: The prices on some common items rose even further.

Buying eggs became 33.1% more expensive year over year.

Butter and margarine? An extra 26.3%.

Even soup was 16% pricier this June than last.

The bottom line: Cooking at home can still save you money — but with some of these prices, it doesn't always feel that way when you're going through the checkout line.