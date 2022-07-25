State political leaders are discussing how to protect Black candidates and staff after a campaign worker was harassed on video and a legislative candidate reported being shot with a BB gun.

Driving the news: Carey Anderson, a Democratic candidate for state House and a pastor, was putting up yard signs July 15 when he felt a sharp pain and realized someone had shot him with a BB gun, he told police.

Anderson, who wasn't injured, is Black.

Separately, state Rep. April Berg (D-Mill Creek) posted a video this month of a man telling her campaign field director — a young Black and Ecuadorian man — to "get the (expletive) out of my neighborhood."

That was after Berg, a Black woman, found one of her campaign banners spray-painted with a white supremacist symbol in May, according to a police report.

The latest: The string of incidents is prompting Democratic party leaders to develop new protocols for handling racial harassment, state party chair Tina Podlodowski told Axios.

That includes a better system for reporting and tracking incidents, as well as recommending that campaign workers follow precautions like going out in pairs, Podlodowski said.

Yes, but: Anderson said in the days since the BB incident, House Democratic campaign leaders haven't offered him much besides words of support.

Anderson, who is in a competitive four-way race in the 30th Legislative District, told Axios he has had to dedicate extra staff to guard him whenever he goes out campaigning.

That's taking away resources he could be using to reach additional voters before the Aug. 2 primary, he said.

Meanwhile, Berg told Axios that after the May hate symbol incident, she spent several evenings Googling safety tips for her staff.

She said she asked the House Democrats' campaign committee for help, but, "there was really nothing they could send me."

What they're saying: Crystal Fincher, a political consultant who works with Democrats, called the lack of attention to security issues "a glaring omission," especially given how involved the caucus committees are in other aspects of campaigning.

"This is more work for Black candidates and campaigns," Fincher told Axios, after posting a list on Twitter of steps the party should take.

"It is just another barrier, just another thing that puts them at a competitive disadvantage."

The big picture: Harassment of candidates and campaign workers of color isn't new, said Olgy Diaz, president of the National Women's Political Caucus of Washington.

But lately, more incidents are being recorded — and media outlets are increasingly willing to report on them, she told Axios.

Diaz said she also thinks former President Trump "galvanized" more people to express racist sentiments publicly.

Of note: Legislative Republican leaders John Braun and J.T. Wilcox condemned the attack on Anderson, saying violence and hate speech have no place in politics.

Zoom out: Republicans have experienced a pair of concerning incidents this year, too — one of which involved a gun being pulled on someone who was campaigning for a Black candidate, Wilcox told Axios.

Wilcox said he has asked the state Republican Party to act as a clearinghouse for reports of violence or threats, similar to one of the changes Democrats are making.

What's next: Podlodowski said Democrats plan to offer more safety training to candidates and campaigns in the future.