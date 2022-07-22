1 hour ago - News
Gas prices fall in Washington state and Seattle
The price of gas is coming down in Washington state and nationwide, providing some relief during the busiest driving season of the year.
Driving the news: As of Friday, the price of regular unleaded gasoline in Washington averaged $5.17 per gallon — $0.36 a gallon lower than a month ago, according to AAA.
- In the past week, prices have dropped more than 11 cents per gallon statewide, AAA reported.
Zoom in: Seattle's average price trended higher — at $5.34 a gallon — but saw a similar downward trend of 33 cents from last month.
Yes, but: Locally, gas still costs $1 or more per gallon than it did a year ago.
- And, statewide, prices remain roughly 75 cents per gallon higher than the national average.
