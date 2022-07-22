1 hour ago - News

Gas prices fall in Washington state and Seattle

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a gas nozzle on the ground with a long tube.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The price of gas is coming down in Washington state and nationwide, providing some relief during the busiest driving season of the year.

Driving the news: As of Friday, the price of regular unleaded gasoline in Washington averaged $5.17 per gallon — $0.36 a gallon lower than a month ago, according to AAA.

  • In the past week, prices have dropped more than 11 cents per gallon statewide, AAA reported.

Zoom in: Seattle's average price trended higher — at $5.34 a gallon — but saw a similar downward trend of 33 cents from last month.

Yes, but: Locally, gas still costs $1 or more per gallon than it did a year ago.

  • And, statewide, prices remain roughly 75 cents per gallon higher than the national average.
