Restaurant iconiq offers inspired plates and killer views

I'm not sure there's a better place to sip a glass of wine in Seattle than by the window at iconiq, the upscale French-Japanese restaurant in Mount Baker.

The spot: Perched on the edge of a ridge, iconiq's window-side seats (which you can request online) have some of the city's best views.

But, but, but: The place isn't just about scenery. The food is next level — fine-dining quality, served in a setting more relaxed than places like Canlis.

Don’t miss: Be sure to check out the sake list and menu of creative first courses.

The yellow corn duo — chilled corn soup alongside a bright, miso-laced salad — was like the spirit of summer made its way onto a plate.

Later, the chef put some black truffle on a ribeye and served up some perfectly cooked scallops, making me a very happy diner.

The bottom line: If you’re going to shell out money for good food, here’s a place that won’t disappoint.

Details: iconiq, 1421 31st Ave. South.

Pro tip: Making an online reservation for a table with a view is necessary to snag a window seat.

Caramelized scallops, broccolini and peas with herbed couscous. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

A view of the interior of iconiq. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios