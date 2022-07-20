Washington is among the 10 healthiest states in the U.S., according to the annual Sharecare Community Well-Being Index of state rankings released last week.

What they found: Washington ranked ninth in terms of residents' overall well-being in 2021, the report concluded.

The state received high marks for people's physical wellness, as well as their pride in their communities and sense of overall purpose.

Yes, but: Washington got lower marks when it came to residents' level of economic security and access to health care.

Our ranking dropped a spot from the previous year, with Colorado jumping ahead of us.

Massachusetts came in No. 1 for the second year in a row.

Details: Sharecare, a digital health company, and the Boston University School of Public Health used survey data to analyze people's physical, financial, social, and community well-being in each state.