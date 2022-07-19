A new study concludes that Seattle's soda tax isn't disproportionately harming lower-income families — and is actually benefiting lower-income households as a group.

Why it matters: When Seattle officials approved a tax on soda and other sugary drinks in 2017, some policymakers were concerned it would unfairly burden low-income Seattleites.

That's because past research has found lower-income Americans drink more sugar-sweetened beverages — which are associated with an increased risk of diabetes and other health problems — than the wealthy.

What's new: While other studies have found that soda taxes appear successful at reducing the sale of sugary drinks, few have examined whether they are equitable public policy.

What they did: University of Washington researchers analyzed sugary drink purchases across more than 1,100 households in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle in the first year the cities enacted soda taxes.

Researchers also looked at how much of the tax revenue was spent on programs that help lower-income households.

What they found: In all three cities, the amount of soda tax revenue sent back to lower-income communities exceeded the money those households paid because of the new tax, the study found.

That meant the soda taxes created a net transfer of money from higher-income communities to lower-income communities, according to the study.

“The bottom line is that most of the revenues were raised from higher-income households, and most of the revenues were invested in programs that benefited lower-income households,” James Krieger, an author of the study, told Axios.

Yes, but: Across all three cities, lower-income residents still paid a higher share of their income in soda taxes than wealthy residents.

For lower-income households, the percentage of household income spent on soda taxes ranged from 0.06% to 0.5%, while in higher-income households it ranged from 0.01% to 0.06%.

Krieger characterized those percentages as a "very small proportion" of families' overall income, however.

What they're saying: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the UW study validates the city's approach of dedicating soda tax revenues to programs that increase access to healthy food and child care.

"...These types of programs are a centerpiece for what Seattle can do to keep kids and families healthy, eliminate 'food deserts' and promote healthier communities across our city," Harrell said in a statement to Axios.

The other side: Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold, who voted against the soda tax in 2017, said it remains concerning that lower-income people are paying a higher percentage of their income toward the tax.

That "makes it regressive, regardless of how the funds are spent," Herbold wrote in a text message to Axios.

The bottom line: Government officials considering soda taxes should make sure they establish clear rules directing the money toward lower-income communities, said Melissa Knox, another author of the study.