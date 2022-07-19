Alcohol and ax-throwing can now coexist in Washington.

Driving the news: As of July 9, the state Liquor Control Board is allowing ax-throwing businesses to also serve alcohol, The News Tribune reports.

Why it matters: The trendy activity — in which people hurl the tools at targets, usually in lanes similar to batting cages — has grown both locally and nationwide.

But owners of hatchet-throwing operations in Washington state have long said their inability to serve alcohol limits their profits, threatening their ability to stay open — especially during the pandemic.

Details: If you're thinking the combination of alcohol and ax-throwing sounds like a bad idea, you wouldn't be the first.

Matt Baysinger, CEO of the company that owns the ax-throwing joint Blade & Timber in Seattle, told Crosscut last year that he's heard jokes about the perils of mixing alcohol and axes many times before.

But he and other ax-throwing entrepreneurs say the lack of recorded injuries at their venues speaks to their commitment to safety.

Other states have allowed alcohol and ax throwing without incident, Baysinger told Crosscut.

"This can be done in a really safe capacity for guests and the public," he told The News Tribune.

Yes, but: You won't be able to hold a drink in one hand and throw an ax with the other.