New rankings from CNBC say Washington state is leading the pack when it comes to being a good place to do business.

Between the lines: Given how often Seattle is painted as a lawless refuge for anarchists, rankings like this are a good reminder that life here isn't really like "The Purge."

Driving the news: Washington was ranked second on CNBC's 2022 list of the best states for business.

That's seven positions higher than last year, when we were ranked ninth.

Details: We received high marks for the strength of our economy and our workforce, as well as "technology and innovation."

Yes, but: We were docked points for our high cost of living and the state of our infrastructure, among other things.

Of note: North Carolina snagged the top spot.

See the full rankings.