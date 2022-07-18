33 mins ago - Business

Washington ranked No. 2 state for business by CNBC

Melissa Santos
Illustration of a businessman wearing a silver tie.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

New rankings from CNBC say Washington state is leading the pack when it comes to being a good place to do business.

Between the lines: Given how often Seattle is painted as a lawless refuge for anarchists, rankings like this are a good reminder that life here isn't really like "The Purge."

Driving the news: Washington was ranked second on CNBC's 2022 list of the best states for business.

Details: We received high marks for the strength of our economy and our workforce, as well as "technology and innovation."

Yes, but: We were docked points for our high cost of living and the state of our infrastructure, among other things.

Of note: North Carolina snagged the top spot.

See the full rankings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more