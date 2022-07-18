The BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. — and a new study shows it's far more resistant to vaccines than its predecessors.

Why it matters: COVID-19 case counts are rising, both in Washington state and across the country.

Public health officials say the infectiousness of the new subvariant makes it more important than ever for people to get vaccinated and boosted.

Driving the news: On Friday, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha told NBC's Andrea Mitchell that the BA.5 subvariant is the "most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen."

The new study — published this month in the journal Nature — found that BA.5 is four times as resistant to vaccines as previous strains.

What they're saying: In King County, average daily COVID-19 infections are higher now than at the peak of the 2021 Delta wave, in large part because of the new subvariant, county health officer Jeff Duchin told reporters Thursday.

Hospitalizations have increased threefold since April, Duchin added.

Yes, but: Reported infections remain lower than at the peak of the Omicron surge in January (although officials say many positive cases are not currently being reported, due to home testing).

Hospitalizations and deaths are also below where they were earlier in the pandemic.

State of play: Vaccination offers significant protection against the new subvariant, Duchin said, and is the main reason the current surge isn't causing as many hospitalizations or deaths as past waves.

Even if you previously contracted COVID-19, avoiding future infections is important for preventing long-term health issues, such as the development of long COVID, Duchin said.

Health officials are asking residents to consider wearing KN95 or N95 face masks in public indoor spaces, although no new mandates are imminent, per Duchin.

Between the lines: Beyond masking, there are other steps health officials say people can take to protect themselves:

Everyone over age 5 should get a booster after completing their main vaccination series, according to the state Department of Health.

People 50 and older and those who are younger and immunocompromised should also get a second booster, per the health department.

Avoiding crowded indoor spaces is a good idea. But if you must be indoors, you should try to improve ventilation, such as by opening windows, health officials said.

Keeping a supply of COVID-19 tests at home is critical so you can test yourself if you feel symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus — and quarantine if necessary.

Be smart: Free tests are available to Washingtonians by visiting SayYesCOVIDHomeTest.org or covidtests.gov.