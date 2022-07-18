Axios Seattle's ongoing mission to visit every craft brewery in town takes us this week to Hellbent Brewing.

Why it matters: Beer is good!

The spot: 13035 Lake City Way NE, in north Seattle's Lake City neighborhood.

The vibe: Huge, two-story taproom with a sprawling outdoor patio, eclectic decor and mix of furniture (think college dorm-room chic), a top-floor game room and a wall of windows behind the bar that allows customers to peer into the stainless-steel world of Hellbent beer-making.

Don't miss the chandelier of pint glasses on the main floor and the personified dog paintings upstairs.

This place loves dogs. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios

The beers: A big tap list with 15+ beers, ciders, seltzers and guest brews. Multiple options are canned and available to go.

: I dropped in on a Wednesday evening while killing time during my son's soccer practice nearby, and sampled the Hellbent Kolsch and Northwest Pilsner. For crisp, lighter options on a warm summer evening, either choice is ideal.

But don't be as boring as me: The tap offers variety, including Strawberry Cream Ale, Dang! Citra IPA, Lemongrass Lime Saison and The Freaks Come Out at Night Imperial Stout.

The food: Food trucks rotate daily next to the patio. Check out the schedule here.

Pro tips: This taproom has a fast, friendly staff, but it's super popular. By 6pm, the place was packed, with its adjacent parking lot and closest street parking full.

Bring your pups, not your tots: Hellbent loves dogs, but kids aren't allowed.