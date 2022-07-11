21 hours ago - Things to Do

Machine House Brewery serves English-style beers in an inviting space

Melissa Santos
Two beers, one dark and one lighter, on a wooden bar with taps in the background. The glasses say "Machine House Brewery."
The Dark Mild, at left, is one of Machine House Brewery's year-round offerings. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Axios Seattle's sojourn to visit all the city's craft breweries continues this week.

The latest: Machine House Brewery at 5840 Airport Way S. in Georgetown.

The lowdown: I'm friends with the owners, so I'll say that upfront.

Yes, but: I've visited this brewery many times they don't even know about because it's an objectively good place to hang.

What's on offer: Machine House specializes in English cask-conditioned ales, offering several beers with lower alcohol content than your typical Northwest IPA.

  • The approach appeals to my hop-skeptic sensibilities.
  • The Dark Mild, although only 3.7% ABV, packs plenty of flavor.
  • The Best Bitter is another of the brewery's staples, with a caramel malt character.

Details: The cask ales are served with less carbonation and slightly less chilled than some beers, helping the flavors come through.

  • There are also a few other options on draft, including a guest lager and a guest cider.

Bonus: The location is terrific.

  • Situated in the brick building that housed the original Rainier Brewery, Machine House offers seating in a plaza-like area — the kind of shared outdoor space we don't have enough of in Seattle.

Pro tip: You can get takeout from one of the nearby restaurants in Georgetown and come to Machine House to enjoy it with your beer.

  • What more could you want?

Of note: Kids and dogs are welcome.

Two beers, one dark and one light, in glasses that say Machine House Brewery on a wooden picnic table with an open space between two brick buildings in the background.
Machine House's outdoor courtyard can't be beat. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
