Axios Seattle's sojourn to visit all the city's craft breweries continues this week.

The latest: Machine House Brewery at 5840 Airport Way S. in Georgetown.

The lowdown: I'm friends with the owners, so I'll say that upfront.

Yes, but: I've visited this brewery many times they don't even know about because it's an objectively good place to hang.

What's on offer: Machine House specializes in English cask-conditioned ales, offering several beers with lower alcohol content than your typical Northwest IPA.

The approach appeals to my hop-skeptic sensibilities.

The Dark Mild, although only 3.7% ABV, packs plenty of flavor.

The Best Bitter is another of the brewery's staples, with a caramel malt character.

Details: The cask ales are served with less carbonation and slightly less chilled than some beers, helping the flavors come through.

There are also a few other options on draft, including a guest lager and a guest cider.

Bonus: The location is terrific.

Situated in the brick building that housed the original Rainier Brewery, Machine House offers seating in a plaza-like area — the kind of shared outdoor space we don't have enough of in Seattle.

Pro tip: You can get takeout from one of the nearby restaurants in Georgetown and come to Machine House to enjoy it with your beer.

What more could you want?

Of note: Kids and dogs are welcome.